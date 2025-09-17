The Neuromuscular and Occupational Performance Laboratory is currently recruiting participants for a research study to investigate the influence of an 8-week resistance training intervention on the strength and size adaptations across each muscle of the quadriceps.

We are looking for healthy college-aged women between the ages of 18-35. To qualify for this study, you must be free from any musculoskeletal injuries that may make it unsafe for participants to perform the training program or the neuromuscular assessments within the past six months. You have not participated in the regular usage of nutritional supplements designed to augment performance (i.e., creatine monohydrate, beta alanine) within the past six months. You have not participated in any structured resistance program in the past six months. Lastly, if you are pregnant or planning on becoming pregnant, you will be excluded from this study.

As a participant, you will be required to sign an informed consent document stating you understand all of the procedures and rights as a research subject, and to fill out questionnaires regarding your health and exercise history. In this study, all participants will complete 6 testing sessions (1 familiarization day and 5 testing sessions). The familiarization day will be utilized to teach participants the study’s methodology. The testing sessions will include a total body composition assessment, imaging of the quadriceps using the leg CT scan and ultrasound imaging machine, and neuromuscular strength assessment (maximal strength and voluntary activation). Those randomly placed in the training group will complete an additional 16 training sessions. Participants will train two times a week for 8 weeks, with each training session separated by a minimum of 24 hours. Training sessions will include 4 lower-body exercises: inertial flywheel squat machine, deadlift, leg press, and leg extension. Each training session will be approximately 1 hour, and each testing session will be approximately 1.5 hours. To compensate for your time spent, you will receive $100. This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB2025-470).

If you are interested or have questions, please contact Kornkanok Sophonsakulrat at ksm.NOPL@ttu.edu