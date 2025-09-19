Skyviews Restaurant proudly presents the Fall 2025 Dinner Series, a weekly dining experience unlike any other in Lubbock.

Every Wednesday evening from September 24 through November 19, enjoy a new themed menu crafted and executed entirely by the talented students of Texas Tech University's Restaurant, Hotel, and Institutional Management program. From globally inspired dishes to regional favorites, each night highlights a unique culinary journey while providing hands-on experience to the future leaders of the restaurant and service industry.

This isn't just dinner. It's a chance to be part of something bigger. When you dine at Skyviews, you're not only savoring a carefully curated meal, you're helping students develop essential skills in hospitality, culinary arts, and restaurant management. Your support directly shapes their growth and the future of the industry.

Fall 2025 Dinner Series Schedule:

September 24 – The Vine

October 1 – Viajes

October 8 – Highpoint Dining

October 15 – Amore Matadore

October 22 – Harvest and Flame

October 29 – Elaia

November 5 – Coastal Cravings

November 12 – Forkful of Texas

November 19 – Berlin District

View menus and reserve your table here:

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/hrm/skyviews/dinner.php

Phone: (806) 742-4762

Email: skyviews@ttu.edu

Stay connected for weekly updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive specials by following us on social media:

Instagram: @ttuskyviewsrestaurant and @ttuhrm

Facebook: @ttuskyviewsrestaurant and @ttuhrm