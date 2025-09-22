Research Study: Understanding Risk Perception and Protective Behaviors Related to Sexual Assault

Research shows that alcohol use is associated with increased risk of sexual victimization, being present in more than half of assault cases involving young adults. This study aims to examine how alcohol consumption and related factors—including drinking patterns, social settings, and personal history—affect how women perceive risk and engage in protective behaviors regarding sexual victimization.

Who Can Participate: We are looking for female young adults (ages 18-25) who have consumed alcohol within the past year.

What's Involved: Participation involves completing a confidential, 15-minute online survey. Your responses will remain completely anonymous.

Why This Matters: Your participation will help researchers better understand how various factors influence risk awareness and protective decision-making. This knowledge is crucial for developing effective prevention programs and safety strategies for young women.

Your Contribution: By sharing your experiences and perspectives, you will be contributing valuable information to research that could help protect other young women from sexual victimization.

Thank you for considering participation in this important study. Your time and insights are greatly valued and will make a meaningful contribution to sexual assault prevention efforts.

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.