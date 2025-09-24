Designed for experienced professionals with at least two years of working experience upon completion of a bachelor’s degree (Veterans and non-traditional students are eligible with a completed degree), our Professional MBA is ideal for driven high-potential professionals. Our two-year, part-time hybrid program allows you to complete coursework online and meet in person one weekend a month (three times per semester) at one of four convenient locations: DFW, Houston, Lubbock, or San Antonio, Texas. With options to concentrate in AI and Data Science in Business, Energy Business, Health Organization Management, or Human Resource Management, you can create a program that meets your academic and career goals.

GI-Bill eligible with full BAH rate. Scholarships are available. Ask about our GRE/GMAT waivers!

Email rawls.grad.programs.admin@ttu.edu for more information.