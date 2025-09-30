The Master of Science in Information Systems (MSIS) at Rawls College of Business is a 36-hour, two-year master's degree program offered on-campus in Lubbock, Texas. This program prepares students for careers in technology and business by developing expertise in designing and managing information systems across various platforms, including mobile applications, web development, databases, and blockchain technologies. Students will learn essential skills in risk management, user needs assessment, and information security, equipping them to achieve business goals and enhance operational efficiency.

This program can be started in the Spring or Fall semester. The Spring 2026 deadline is December 1st and Fall 2026 deadline is July 1st.

Email rawls.grad.programs.admin@ttu.edu for more information.