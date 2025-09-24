The TUF Investment Opportunity competition was created in January 2024 as TTU began receiving an annual allocation of funding from the Texas legislature, the Texas University Funds (TUF) to support research activity. TTU has allocated TUF to enhance opportunities for research and scholarly excellence through investments in New Faculty Salaries & Startup, Equipment & Core Facilities, and Research Support Service & Facilities.

The TUF Investment Opportunity competition has evaluated proposals over two fiscal cycles through a rigorous review process selecting investment that significantly enhance TTU's research impact and catalyze new areas of research.

To submit questions ahead of the webinar: click here! Join the meeting here!

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Date: 9/24/2025



