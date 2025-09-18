Struggling to find a place on campus that actually works for your student org? The Student Enrichment Center is here to help!

Free space reservations for all student organizations

Catering allowed

Open 8AM to 8PM, Monday–Friday(weekends available by request!)

Whether you're planning a casual meeting, a full-blown event, or anything in between, we've got the space you need. Want to check it out? Just shoot us an email (iee@ttu.edu) to set up a quick tour!

Let’s make your next event actually happen – without the stress.



