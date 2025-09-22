Red Raider Ring Days start tomorrow!

Have you completed at least 60 hours of coursework? If so, this is your prime opportunity to purchase your Official Texas Tech Ring in time to participate in this semester’s Ring Ceremony on November 23.

When and Where:

Visit the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

9:00 AM to 4:30 PM | September 23-25

Explore a variety of ring styles, determine your ring size, and have any questions answered by our knowledgeable students and staff. This event is your chance to make this important milestone official!

Please note: Only students who purchase the Official Texas Tech Ring are eligible to take part in the Ring Ceremony each semester.

Important Deadline: To participate in the Fall 2025 Ring Ceremony, your ring order must be placed by midnight on October 3. Rings purchased by this date will be automatically included.

If you already know your ring size or are a distance learner, you may also order your ring directly through Balfour’s website here.

If you are not currently looking to purchase a ring but want to prepare for graduation, information on announcements, diploma frames, and other essentials will also be available.

If you have any further questions contact Emily Hays - emily.brodbeck@ttu.edu, 806.834.4409.