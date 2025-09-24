The Criminal Law Association will host Public Defense Day, an engaging event dedicated to exploring the vital role of public defense in our legal system. The program will feature a panel of experienced public defense attorneys who will share insights from their practice, discuss the challenges and rewards of representing indigent clients, and highlight career opportunities available in public defense. Students will have the opportunity to learn more about this essential area of law, ask questions, and connect with professionals committed to ensuring equal access to justice. Lunch is provided! Criminal Law Association is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/24/2025



Originator:

Sarah Gallagher



Email:

gal82122@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Law



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 9/24/2025



Location:

Lanier Auditorium



