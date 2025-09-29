We are currently looking for apparently healthy men and women, ages 18-50 yr with VO2max greater than 40 ml/kg/min and Body fat percentage less than 35%. This study will consist of 2 visits to the Texas Tech University Department of Kinesiology and Sports Management, Sports Performance Lab. This study will be conducted under supervision from the principal investigator Dr. Yasuki Sekiguchi. The aim of this study is to evaluate Rapid Contactless core body temperature measurement capability. On screening Visit, you will perform body composition assessments (i.e., DXA and BIA) followed by submaximal running test (approximately 3-5 min). If you meet inclusion criteria, you will participate in the study. Estimated total time to complete is approximately 3.5 hr. Visits 1 and 2 include a 90 min intermittent exercise (run & walk) in the heat. All participants who complete the study will receive $100. Measurements in this study include core temperature, heart rate, urine collection, thermal camera measurement, subjective questionnaires, height and weight. The risk of symptomatic exertional heat stroke is very low, due to the continuous physiological monitoring of rectal temperature and clinical signs and symptoms.





Inclusion Criteria:

• Men and women between the ages 18-50 years old.

Exclusion criteria:

• Chronic health problems that affect your ability to thermoregulate (disorders affecting the liver, kidneys or the ability to sweat normally).

• History of cardiovascular and metabolic, or respiratory disease that restrict performing high intensity exercise.

• Currently taking a medication that is known to influence body temperature (amphetamines, antihypertensives, anticholinergics, acetaminophen, NSAIDs, aspirin).

• Have a history of heat related illness.

• No signs and symptoms of cardiovascular, metabolic, or renal disease such as, discomfort in the chest, neck, jaw, or arms, shortness of breath at rest or with mild exertion, dizziness or intermittent loss of consciousness (syncope), ankle edema, palpitations or tachycardia, pain in the lower limbs.

• Pregnant women.

If you or anyone you know qualifies for this study and is interested, please send the contact information to her17121@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University