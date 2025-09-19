Sustainable and Hospitable Healthcare System

Hospitality and Retail Management, Texas Tech University

If you provide healthcare services (e.g., either as a healthcare provider or as support staff) with direct interaction with patients, you might be eligible to participate in the study to share your thoughts.

Participation Involves

Interview (1 hour): This interview will be audio-recorded.

Location

The interviews will be conducted in the conference room of Weeks Hall at TTU or via Zoom (as per your preference), 1398 University Ave, Lubbock, TX 79406.

Participants will be compensated

Participants will receive $100 in cash within two weeks after completing the study.

If you are interested in participating, please complete this form and submit it.

https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3n1XrrkYK0BlPHE

Please contact Dr. Chang at (806) 834-5521 or julie.chang@ttu.edu to find out more information about this research study.

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board.