Staff Senate Caregiver Committee invites all to our Caregiver Support Group meeting on Tuesday, September 23rd. A coloring activity has been planned for caregivers in a warm and welcoming space. Come, relax, share experiences, unwind! Coloring tools and paper will be provided. Please feel free to bring your lunch and a friend!

This is a zero-pressure group!

· Date: Tuesday, September 23rd

· Time: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

· Location: Student Enrichment Center - Sankofa Suite Room 104

Your well-being is important to us, and we hope you can join us for this opportunity to connect and recharge.

Am I caregiver? A caregiver gives care to people who need help taking care of themselves, such as a child, parent, partner, sibling, or others.

Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu