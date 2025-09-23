TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Campus Caregivers, color your stress away with Staff Senate.

Staff Senate Caregiver Committee invites all to our Caregiver Support Group meeting on Tuesday, September 23rd. A coloring activity has been planned for caregivers in a warm and welcoming space. Come, relax, share experiences, unwind! Coloring tools and paper will be provided. Please feel free to bring your lunch and a friend! 

 This is a zero-pressure group!  

 

·    Date: Tuesday, September 23rd

·    Time: 12:15 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

·    Location: Student Enrichment Center - Sankofa Suite Room 104

 

Your well-being is important to us, and we hope you can join us for this opportunity to connect and recharge.

 

Am I caregiver? A caregiver gives care to people who need help taking care of themselves, such as a child, parent, partner, sibling, or others.

 

Questions? Email staffsenate@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/19/2025

Originator:
Sipra Pati

Email:
Sipra.Pati@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions

Time: 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
Event Date: 9/23/2025

Student Enrichment Center - Sankofa Suite Room 104

