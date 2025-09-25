This 30-credit hour Bioengineering program provides you with the research and development needed to be successful in the field of biomedical engineering. The program offers thesis and non-thesis tracks to fulfill degree requirements. Plus, the program can be completed 100% online! Non-engineers are also welcome to apply!

Spring 2026 applications close in early January, so apply now! For more information, please contact our program advisor: jerry.t.trevino@ttu.edu Posted:

