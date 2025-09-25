TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Master's in Engineering Program
Thinking of pursuing your master's degree, but want the flexibility to finish it online? Look no further! The Master's in Engineering program is a 30-credit hour interdisciplinary program that allows you to tailor courses from different engineering and select non-engineering departments to your degree plan that best supplements your career. The program can be done 100% online and can be completed in as little as a year! Non-engineers are also welcome to apply!

Spring 2026 applications close in early January, so apply now! For more information, please contact our program advisor: jerry.t.trevino@ttu.edu.
Posted:
9/25/2025

Originator:
JT Trevino

Email:
Jerry.T.Trevino@ttu.edu

Department:
Engineering


Categories