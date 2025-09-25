Hey CS Majors!
Ready to get ahead without sticking around forever? With the Dept. of Computer Science's Accelerated BS to MS programs, you can knock out both your bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 5 years — that’s just one extra year for a whole extra degree.
Choose your path:
How it works:
Other perks:
*Be sure to talk with your major academic advisor about a timeline for applying!
Spring 2026 application is open now, Fall 2026 application will open October 1st.
Questions? Reach out to cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu. We are happy to help you!
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am