5 years. 2 degrees. 1 legend (it's you).

Hey CS Majors!

Ready to get ahead without sticking around forever? With the Dept. of Computer Science's Accelerated BS to MS programs, you can knock out both your bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 5 years — that’s just one extra year for a whole extra degree. Choose your path: BS in CS to MS in Computer Science BS in CS to MS in Software and Security Engineering How it works: The MS is just 31 credit hours

You’ll be able to take grad level courses as an undergrad and apply them to both your BS and MS

You can start once you’ve completed 90 credit hours* Other perks: No app fee – just email cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu with your application ID

$1000 competitive scholarship for incoming students + waived out-of-state tuition

Do your MS from anywhere with a flexible distance option

Level up your resume with more career options and earning power *Be sure to talk with your major academic advisor about a timeline for applying!

Spring 2026 application is open now, Fall 2026 application will open October 1st.

Questions? Reach out to cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu. We are happy to help you! Posted: 9/30/2025

9/30/2025



Originator:

Erin Engelhardt



Email:

erin.engelhardt@ttu.edu



Department:

Computer Science





