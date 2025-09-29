

Link to sign up: https://www.texastech.edu/offices/leader-culture-development/training-schedule.php

Sept 3: The Power of Authentic Leadership Sept 9: BRAVING Trust: Building Foundations for Strong Relationships Sept 10: Radical Candor: Feedback that Builds Sept 16: Cultures of Growth: The Growth Mindset Leader Sept 18: Leading with Empathy & Boundaries Sept 23: The Art of Delegation: Empower Your Team Sept 24: Building Psychological Safety on Your Team

Please sign up even if you are unable to participate live, so that a recording can be sent to you.

Thank you! LCD Team Sept 30: Leading Through Change with Resilience Posted:

