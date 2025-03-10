"Digital Twin for Wind Engineering: Synergizing CFD, AI, and Wind Tunnel Testing"





Abstract: Wind engineering challenges are primarily governed by the interaction of turbulent atmospheric boundary layer flows with bluff bodies. While boundary layer wind tunnels remain essential for simulating these flows, growing demands for resilient and sustainable design under complex, multi-physics conditions highlight the need for an integrated approach. This approach combines wind tunnel testing, field measurements, and advanced CFD simulations and AI within a digital twin framework. Similar to Building Information Modeling (BIM) in sustainable architecture, digital twins offer a comprehensive and dynamic view of wind-structure environment interactions. This presentation highlights ongoing efforts to address multi-climate stressors, including extreme wind events (e.g., hurricanes, tornadoes), aerodynamic optimization, and winddriven thermal performance in climate-responsive design. While each method provides valuable insight individually, their integration, particularly with BIM at the data, modeling, and visualization levels, marks a shift in how wind engineering holistically supports sustainable and resilient design.





Bio: Dr. Bitsuamlak serves as Director of WindEEE Research Facilities (The Dome + BLWTL+ 3LP), Siteleader for the Sharcnet computing center at Western University, and is a Canadian Society of Civil Engineers fellow. He has executed wind-induced load and response studies for socially and historically significant super tall buildings such as Freedom Tower in New York, International Commerce Center in Hong Kong, and Burj Khalifa in Dubai in wind tunnels. He is an expert both in experimental and computational wind engineering with his work primarily addressing hurricane and tornado-related design issues. Dr. Bitsuamlak received his B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, his M. Tech from IIT-Roorkee in India, and his Ph.D. from Concordia University in Canada.