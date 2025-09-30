Award-winning former Red Raider defensive lineman, Tony Bradford, Jr., credits his family and coaches for instilling in him the work ethic and determination that shaped his success on the field and beyond. Known as the “The Mayor” for his dedication to service, Bradford drew national attention in November 2023 when used a portion of his NIL earnings to provide free turkeys to the Lubbock community.

Beyond his dominance on the football field, Bradford earned three degrees during his time at Texas Tech before pursuing his passion to serve the community in law enforcement. After completing 30 weeks of training at the DPS Academy, he began field training as a DPS Trooper in Brownfield, TX. To RSVP for the free lunch, visit: https://forms.office.com/r/JSbsWbZxxg

The Campus on Community Lunch & Learn Series is an initiative of Campus Access & Engagement.