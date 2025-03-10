The Rawls College of Business will host Distinguished Scholar, Prof. David Griffith, Ph.D., to present “When Success Leads to Failure.” An essential skill for managers and leaders of any team, this will be an examination of how success breeds overconfidence, while failure triggers a search for solutions in organizations. Griffith holds the Hallie Vanderhider Chair in Business in the Marketing Department at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School. He also serves as the associate research director of the Center for International Business Studies and is the area editor for Global Marketing at the Journal of International Business Studies.

Attending this presentation will also be an excellent opportunity to explore potential interdisciplinary research collaborations. A catered lunch will be provided, as well as other opportunities to chat with Dr. Griffith.

Please RSVP at this link.

