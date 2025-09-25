The Master of Social Work (MSW) program at Texas Tech offers several pathways to prepare students for Advanced Generalist Practice. Whether you prefer traditional in-person classes or our new fully asynchronous online option, we provide the flexibility to match your academic and professional goals.





Please join our faculty for an upcoming virtual information session on 9/25/25 at 6pm to learn more. Review our recent Program Announcements for details!

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to us. We hope to see you there!