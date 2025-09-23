Criminology and Sociology are offering SOC 3300/7000 International Law & Policing and SOC 3300/7000 Global Terrorism and at the TTU Seville Center in Spain during Maymester (May 14 – June 4, 2026).





SOC 3300/SOC 7000 Special Topics: International Law & Policing: This course examines how international and cross-national forces affect the development and current operation of criminal law and policing in various countries. (Substitutes for SOC 3327 or counts as a criminology or sociology elective). Guest speakers include a juvenile corrections administrator and a magistrate from the Provincial Court of Seville who also is a professor of international law at the University of Sevilla.

SOC 3300/SOC 7000 Special Topics: Global Terrorism focuses on terrorism as an international phenomenon, exploring its global manifestation and links. The course will explore how terrorist organizations become international actors, operation in multiple countries and utilizing globalization to be more effective. We will also examine the challenges and solutions presented through counter-terrorism policies, as well as their unintended consequences. This course counts as a criminology or sociology elective. Guest speakers include experts on terrorism.

Field trips while in Seville include a day trip to ancient Roman ruins (Itálica), a visit to the Seville Royal Palace and cathedral (the largest gothic church and the third largest cathedral in the world).

The program ends in Madrid, Spain. You will spend two days and two nights before departing back to the U. S. or continue traveling to other cities or countries. While in Madrid, we will have a group meal at a centuries old cider house and visit the Royal Palace, and the Prado.

These courses can fill a requirement for the Sociology/Criminology BA or concentration, serve as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, and may serve as an elective for history, political science, and forensics concentrations and minors, and as a social science elective for many other degree plans. Check with your major advisor to make sure the courses count toward your degree plan before committing to the program.

The courses may be taken for graduate-level credit, which will entail additional work.

Freshmen are eligible to study abroad during Maymester 2026 if they complete Fall and Spring semesters at TTU or transfer to TTU for Spring semester. You must have a GPA of 2.0 or higher at the end of Spring semester.

For more information, contact Dr. Martha Smithey (m.smithey@ttu.edu), Dr. Luis Ramirez (L.ramirez@ttu.edu) or Dr. Ori Swed (ori.swed@ttu.edu).