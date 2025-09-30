Texas Tech University prepares the ASFSR in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act, commonly known as the Clery Act. The report contains policy statements, procedures, reporting options, resources for campus safety, emergency response information, programs concerning campus safety and security, and crime statistics for the University.

The crime statistics for each campus include certain specified crimes and related incidents that have been reported to the Texas Tech Police Department, Title IX, Office of Student Conduct, local police departments, and other Campus Security Authorities (CSAs) over the past three years. All Clery-specific crimes contained in the report have occurred within Clery geography, which includes crimes that occur on-campus, in the residence halls, and on or near property or buildings owned or controlled by Texas Tech University.

The report also includes an Annual Security and Fire Safety Report (ASFSR) for TTU Lubbock. The ASFSR includes information about fire systems, fire safety, and three years of statistics regarding fires that occurred in their on-campus student housing facilities (as required by the Clery Act for any campus with on-campus student housing facilities).

All members of our community are encouraged to act responsibly, work collaboratively, and whenever possible, assist each other to promptly, accurately, and effectively report all unsafe incidents, suspicious activity, and criminal offenses to the Texas Tech Police Department, the local police department, or a Campus Security Authority or responsible employee. Instructions for reporting campus policy violations, crimes, and Title IX incidents are included in the ASFSR.

The report can be found at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/clery/annual-security-report/. Questions about the report should be directed to the Texas Tech University Clery Compliance Officer at clerycompliance@ttu.edu.