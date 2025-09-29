Stop Campus Hazing Act (SCHA) training is available through Cornerstone using your TTU Login credentials.

On December 23, 2024, the Stop Campus Hazing Act (SCHA) was signed, which amended the Jeanne Clery Campus Safety Act. SCHA requires institutions of higher education participating in federal student aid programs to track and report hazing incidents to the public.

The training will cover important definitions, how to report hazing, and available resources at Texas Tech University.

For more information about the Stop Campus Hazing Act, the Texas Tech Campus Hazing Transparency Report, or Texas Tech's hazing prevention and education efforts, refer to TTUS Regulation 07.19 . Hazing is a Clery Act crime and reported incidents that occur within Clery geography will be reflected on the TTU Crime Log.