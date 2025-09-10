The Endless Quest for a Perfect Picture - 25-years of photographing every species in human care.

Early in his life, photographer Joel Sartore gained an affinity for nature and the environment through photos of extinct birds. Now, he has created the National Geographic Photo Ark, a multiyear project dedicated to species in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries.

Joel Sartore is an award-winning photographer, speaker, author, conservationist, and the 2018 National Geographic Explorer of the Year. He is a regular contributor to National Geographic Magazine, and an Eagle Scout. His hallmarks are a sense of humor and a Midwestern work ethic.