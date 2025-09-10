|
“Building the Photo Ark” with National Geographic Explorer Joel Sartore
The Endless Quest for a Perfect Picture - 25-years of photographing every species in human care.
Early in his life, photographer Joel Sartore gained an affinity for nature and the environment through photos of extinct birds. Now, he has created the National Geographic Photo Ark, a multiyear project dedicated to species in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries.
Joel Sartore is an award-winning photographer, speaker, author, conservationist, and the 2018 National Geographic Explorer of the Year. He is a regular contributor to National Geographic Magazine, and an Eagle Scout. His hallmarks are a sense of humor and a Midwestern work ethic.
Joel specializes in documenting endangered species and landscapes around the world. He is the founder of the Photo Ark, a 25-year documentary project to save species and habitat. “It is folly to think that we can destroy one species and ecosystem after another and not affect humanity,” he says. “When we save species, we’re actually saving ourselves.”
WHEN: Oct 9, Thur, 2025; 7:00 PM
WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Building, 1502 Akron
PARKING: Complimentary parking available for patrons are R03 (the Library lot), R07) Admin lot), R11 (the Band lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot).
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Date: 10/9/2025
Location:
Allen Theatre (Student Union Bldg)
