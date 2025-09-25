The Whitacre College of Engineering Outreach Program is looking for volunteers for our upcoming FIRST Tech Challenge and FIRST LEGO League robotics competitions. No robotics experience is required and we encourage people from many different skills to sign-up! Food is provided and we can also sign off on hours/points or provide certificates for volunteering.
The forms provided below will give you all the information, including dates, locations, roles, and more!
Included in the form is the ability to join our regional program planning teams and those wanting to also mentor a local robotics team.
Note, all volunteers will be required to be screened to ensure the safety of our students. Screening is free and is included in the volunteer sign up process.