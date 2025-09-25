Food is provided and we can also sign off on hours/points or provide certificates for volunteering.

Theis looking for volunteers for our upcomingandrobotics competitions. No robotics experience is required and we encourage people from many different skills to sign-up!





The forms provided below will give you all the information, including dates, locations, roles, and more!





FIRST LEGO League | 4th - 8th: https://forms.office.com/r/B2N3CvE7kE

FIRST Tech Challenge | 7th - 12th: https://forms.office.com/r/gg8cDbsTkp





Included in the form is the ability to join our regional program planning teams and those wanting to also mentor a local robotics team.





Questions can be sent to: garrett.smith@ttu.edu





Note, all volunteers will be required to be screened to ensure the safety of our students. Screening is free and is included in the volunteer sign up process.