The Texas Chili Cook Off and Fundraiser, originally scheduled for September 29, has been postponed to the end of October. We’ll share the new date soon!

In the meantime, we’d love for you to be part of the fun by signing up to cook chili. Whether you’re a seasoned chili master or just want to try something new, this is a great way to support Lubbock Meals on Wheels while showing off your skills.

Sign up here: https://forms.office.com/r/LrwM8PJBvy

Thank you for your flexibility and continued support—we can’t wait to see (and taste) your chili soon!