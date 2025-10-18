Presented by the Helen Jones Foundation and the Christine DeVitt & Helen DeVitt Jones Child Development Research Center at Texas Tech
You’re invited to our Early Childhood Conference—a day of learning, connection, and inspiration. This event is designed for educators, caregivers, students, parents, and anyone interested in building strong, meaningful relationships with children.
$40 registration fee through October 3rd ($50 after)
Participants will also have the chance to:
To find out more (including to apply for a registration scholarship), please go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/cdrc/workshop.php
- Here from experts from TTU and the South Plains community on topics such as moral development, infant sign language, movement and music, family wellness, outdoor learning environments, developmentally appropriate practice, caring for the caregiver, children's body autonomy/consent, among other topics!
- Tour the CDRC classroom environments and meet our teachers.
- Receive six hours of professional development
- Continental breakfast and lunch included in registration fee