



Presented by the Helen Jones Foundation and the Christine DeVitt & Helen DeVitt Jones Child Development Research Center at Texas Tech You’re invited to our Early Childhood Conference—a day of learning, connection, and inspiration. This event is designed for educators, caregivers, students, parents, and anyone interested in building strong, meaningful relationships with children.

$40 registration fee through October 3rd ($50 after)

Participants will also have the chance to:

Here from experts from TTU and the South Plains community on topics such as moral development, infant sign language, movement and music, family wellness, outdoor learning environments, developmentally appropriate practice, caring for the caregiver, children's body autonomy/consent, among other topics!

Tour the CDRC classroom environments and meet our teachers.

Receive s ix hours of professional development

Continental breakfast and lunch included in registration fee To find out more (including to apply for a registration scholarship), please go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/cdrc/workshop.php

9/29/2025



Originator:

Stacy Johnson



Email:

stacy.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

Child Development Research Center



All Day Event

Event Date: 10/18/2025



Location:

Student Union Building



