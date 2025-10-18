TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
The Marjie Collins Early Connections for Lifelong Learning Conference
Presented by the Helen Jones Foundation and the Christine DeVitt & Helen DeVitt Jones Child Development Research Center at Texas Tech

You’re invited to our Early Childhood Conference—a day of learning, connection, and inspiration. This event is designed for educators, caregivers, students, parents, and anyone interested in building strong, meaningful relationships with children.

$40 registration fee through October 3rd ($50 after)

Participants will also have the chance to:
  • Here from experts from TTU and the South Plains community on topics such as moral development, infant sign language, movement and music, family wellness, outdoor learning environments, developmentally appropriate practice, caring for the caregiver, children's body autonomy/consent, among other topics!
  • Tour the CDRC classroom environments and meet our teachers.
  • Receive six hours of professional development
  • Continental breakfast and lunch included in registration fee
To find out more (including to apply for a registration scholarship), please go to https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/cdrc/workshop.php 
Posted:
9/29/2025

Originator:
Stacy Johnson

Email:
stacy.johnson@ttu.edu

Department:
Child Development Research Center

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 10/18/2025

Location:
Student Union Building

Categories