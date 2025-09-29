Are you a scholar-researcher or graduate student with a clear interest in bi-/multilingualism and education? Are you interested in engaging in international research collaborations and partnerships? If so, we invite you to explore the emerging work of ICBERG — an international community of mindful and collaborative scholars committed to internationalizing bi-/multilingual education research. If you're interested in learning more or potentially becoming a member, feel free to reach out to: c.aquino-sterling@ttu.edu Posted:

