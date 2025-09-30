Are you a first-time mom in your third trimester or recently postpartum? Share your story with us!





We are looking for first-time mothers in United States, who are 18 and over, to share about their postpartum experiences and well-being. Participants can be interviewed either in-person or online (via Zoom or Teams). Each participant will receive a $40 gift card for their time.





Please contact Marianne Garcia, M.S. ( marianne.garcia@ttu.edu ) for more information, questions, and how to participate. Participants will fill out questionnaires and complete an one-on-one interview session.





This is part of a research study by Dr. Ann Mastergeorge and the Research in Early Development (RED) Lab. This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program and IRB at Texas Tech University.