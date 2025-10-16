Phi Beta Kappa is excited to welcome our Fall 2025 Visiting Scholar Dr. Ximena Bernal back to Texas Tech. She will deliver her public lecture on October 16 at 5:30 PM in the Formby Room of the Southwest Collection.





"From Neurons to Evolution: How Eavesdroppers Shape Communication Systems"





Explore how eavesdropping, a common behavior among species and sensory modalities, influences the evolution of communication systems. Dive into the neuroethological and ecological aspects of eavesdropping, revealing how unintended listeners can drive adaptations in signaling behaviors.





Dr. Ximena E. Bernal is a Professor of Biology at Purdue University and a Research Associate at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute. She is also the Director of the Research Excellence, Access, and Learning (REAL) Scholars Program and co-leader of the Biodiversity Research Community at the Institute for a Sustainable Future at Purdue University.





This event is co-hosted by the Phi Beta Kappa Lambda Chapter of Texas and the Texas Tech University Department of Biological Sciences. It is free and open to the public.