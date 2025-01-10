Are you interested in politics, diplomacy, economics, and foreign cultures? If so, join Model United Nations! Meet people on and off campus and make connections. Develop your knowledge of the world and diplomacy as you act as delegates from countries around the world and travel to places ranging from Washington D.C. to New York for Model UN conferences. Meetings are every Wednesday in the CMLL Room 105. Follow @ttu_modelun on Instagram to stay updated with the org! Email ste23100@ttu.edu for any questions.

9/30/2025



Briar Garner



hagarner@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 10/1/2025



CMLL Room 105



Student Organization

