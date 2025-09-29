This opportunity is both for engineering undergrad and graduate students who are interested in a healthy mix of wind turbines, wind tunnel experiments, data acquisition & processing and machine learning. It is a multidisciplinary project that will foster knowledge and create options for you! The position is part-time, up to 20 hours per week, paid hourly. Most of the work will be conducted at a wind tunnel facility where a working wind turbine model will be tested for a variety of operating conditions for performance assessment. Electrical engineering is preferred, but mechanical and industrial will be considered according to skills.

If undergraduate:

Ability to operate and troubleshoot experimental apparatus using Matlab Simulink. Experience with microcontrollers is highly desired (Arduino and/or TI boards), as well as interest in wind turbine control with machine learning methods. Candidates with fundamental knowledge of wind energy will be given preference.

If graduate:

In addition to the requirements above, interested graduate students should:

Have good understanding of wind energy fundamentals, such as fluid mechanics or aerodynamics, power generation and conversion, wind turbine design. Have experience with coding in the context of data processing and analysis (Python or Matlab preferably), such as parsing large datasets, filtering, plotting high-quality charts and image processing. Machine learning coursework or implementation is a plus. Possess strong writing and presentation skills to support publications in journals and eventual conference or seminar. Be able to drive to lab facility at Reese National Security Complex (20 min from campus). Security clearance is NOT needed.

Training to operate equipment will be provided as necessary. It is also expected that the student will be able to conduct business independently and proactively bring up issues or questions. Interested candidates, please contact Dr. Dioser dos Santos (dioser.santos@ttu.edu), attaching your resume and a cover letter emphasizing previous projects, internships and/or awards of relevance.