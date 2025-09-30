Texas Tech University offers all students free access to over 50 career-focused, self-paced certificates through Coursera Career Academy. These no-cost programs are developed by industry leaders like Google, Microsoft, IBM, Meta, Salesforce, and more—and are designed to help you gain valuable job-ready skills, explore new career paths, or enhance your major. Whether you're preparing for internships, your first job, or a career pivot, these certificates can give you an edge. Use your ttu.edu email to create your account and enroll today at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-4049 for support. Posted:

9/30/2025



Originator:

Amanda J Hooten



Email:

Amanda.J.Hooten@ttu.edu



Department:

TTU Online CEU and Registration





Categories

Academic

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

