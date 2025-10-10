TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Sigma Tau Delta Virtual Writing Workshop - Anyone Can Attend!

The Psi Delta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, will be hosting a writing workshop on Friday October 10th at 5:00 p.m. CT via Teams. This is a great chance to gain feedback in an encouraging and supportive environment on creative and critical writing in preparation for conferences and submitting to publications.

The editorial staff from Texas Tech’s undergraduate literary journal Harbinger will also be there to offer guidance on potential submissions!


Anyone can attend, not just members. 

Please put your name and email address on the sign-up sheet: https://texastechuniversity-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/baylie_jett-mills_ttu_edu/Ef8zHqr0FbNGg4_Q12Tq2tcBbrTlr13wLcADVe_zqudk1g?CID=6898d1b1-9d02-c508-ffc6-6793b7a5d0a8&e=vGDMx2 


Teams Link:  

Join the meeting now 

Meeting ID: 226 136 578 846 1 

Passcode: PV2iM65G 


Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
9/30/2025

Originator:
Baylie Jett Mills

Email:
Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 10/10/2025

Location:
Microsoft Teams


Categories