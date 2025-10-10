The Psi Delta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honor Society, will be hosting a writing workshop on Friday October 10th at 5:00 p.m. CT via Teams. This is a great chance to gain feedback in an encouraging and supportive environment on creative and critical writing in preparation for conferences and submitting to publications.

The editorial staff from Texas Tech’s undergraduate literary journal Harbinger will also be there to offer guidance on potential submissions!



