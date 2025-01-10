TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Japanese Conversation Hours
This week's topic is Japanese Etiquette and Customs. We will talk about the culture of etiquette in greeting, speech, dining, public behavior, and gift-giving in Japan. These range from small and minute details to everyday uses in Japanese peoples daily lives. Afterwards, we have a fun Kahoot and activity prepared for our guests!
9/30/2025

Kai Howell

how54769@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 10/1/2025

CMLL Building Room 115

