|
This week's topic is Japanese Etiquette and Customs. We will talk about the culture of etiquette in greeting, speech, dining, public behavior, and gift-giving in Japan. These range from small and minute details to everyday uses in Japanese peoples daily lives. Afterwards, we have a fun Kahoot and activity prepared for our guests!
|Posted:
9/30/2025
Originator:
Kai Howell
Email:
how54769@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 10/1/2025
Location:
CMLL Building Room 115
Categories