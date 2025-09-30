TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Transportation & Parking Fee Advisory Committee Meeting

The Student Transportation & Parking Fee Advisory Committee will hold a meeting to review and discuss recommendations regarding the Student Transportation Fee.

Date: October 1, 2025

Time: 11:00am

Location: Physical Plant, Room 101
Posted:
9/30/2025

Originator:
Kindra Martin

Email:
Kindra.Martin@ttu.edu

Department:
Auxiliary Services AVP Admin


