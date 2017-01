Register for the Intramural Racquetball Tournament now thru February 5 on IMLeagues.com of the mobile app, . The tournament will take place February 7 - 9 in the Student Rec Center. Rec*It . The tournament will take place February 7 - 9 in the Student Rec Center.

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

1/20/2017



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





Categories

Departmental

Rec Sports Programming