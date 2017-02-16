This is your opportunity to purchase your annual supply of complete lawn and garden fertilizer with Free Delivery. We are offering two types of fertilizer this year. Both of these fertilizers are excellent formulations-each designed to address your particular lawn and garden needs-and the Ag Eco Fertilizer is specially blended for the South Plains Region!



Our 21-7-7-2-14 Ag Eco Fertilizer is composed of 21% nitrogen, 7% phosphorous, 7% potassium, 14% sulfur, and 2% iron. The application rate is 20 lbs. / 1000 sq. ft. with a price of $23.00 per 40-lb. bag.



The 20-0-3 with dimension Fertilome Crabgrass Preventer is composed of 20% nitrogen, 0% phosphorous, and 3% potassium. For use on established St. Augustine, Bermuda, and Fescue grass. One bag for 5000 sq. ft. with a price of $23.00 per 20-lb. bag.



The proceeds from this fertilizer sale are used to support the Agricultural Economics Association Scholarships. We are very excited to have the opportunity to participate in this sale again, and we apologize for the inconvenience last year.



To place an order, complete and detach the form below, enclose a check made payable to Ag. Eco. Association and return to:

Agricultural Economics Student Association

Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics

Box 42132

Lubbock, TX 79409-2132



If you are on campus, you may return your order through campus mail, mail stop 2132. Order deadline is February 18, 2017. Orders will be accepted by mail only. If you need any additional information, please call 806-742-2821 or email brooke.c.johnson@ttu.edu or cindy.dickson@ttu.edu and we will contact you as soon as possible.



Fertilizer will be delivered to your address on Saturday, March 4, 2017. Frequent application of fertilizer throughout the growing season is suggested by Texas Tech agronomists.

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.





