The TTU Library and the TTU Ethics Center invite you to a workshop on how to use iThenticate, an online tool supporting academic integrity that the University Library provides for faculty, staff, and graduate students. iThenticate scans research manuscripts and grant proposals for possible plagiarism against its database of 44 million academic publications, 56 billion web pages, and 98 million news pages, magazines, and books. It then returns a similarity report that highlights excerpts of matching text for the researcher to review.



During the workshop, the attendees will learn how to use the tool as a pre-submission check of papers and proposals; there will be a discussion on how to understand similarity reports and customize report settings. Lunch will be provided for registered attendees.

Presenter: Cynthia Henry, Associate Librarian



This workshop is free and open to graduate student, faculty, and staff.

However, registration is required; please RSVP to cynthia.henry@ttu.edu