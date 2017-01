Tech Athletics will be celebrating Felicia Martin as she leaves after many years of service to take on her new role as Vice President of the NCAA Eligibility Center. Join us Tuesday, January 24th at Jones AT&T Stadium in the East Club, Level 5, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Posted:

1/20/2017



Brooklyn Dendle



brooklyn.dendle@ttu.edu



Athletic Director



Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Date: 1/24/2017



Jones AT&T Stadium, East Club level 5



