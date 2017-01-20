The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is looking for Federal Work Study eligible undergraduate students with an interest in helping future Red Raiders!
Primary job responsibilities include assisting potential students and their families by phone and email while processing, scanning, and indexing incoming admissions documents.
Strong communication, multi-tasking, and attention to detail are critical for this position. All shifts fall between 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday, with no night or weekend work required. Students can work a maximum of 20 hours per week, with opportunities for more hours when available during summer terms. Students must work a minimum of 15 hours per week but 20 is strongly preferred!
Please email selton.rigsby@ttu.edu with application requests!