The Office of Undergraduate Admissions will be hosting hundreds of newly admitted students and their families to campus today, February 20th. Show off your best Texas Tech pride and West Texas hospitality to these newest members of the Red Raider family as they explore our campus. If you have any questions about the event, please contact the Visitors Center at 806.742.1299. Posted:

2/20/2017



Originator:

Taylor Love



Email:

taylor.love@ttu.edu



Department:

Undergraduate Admissions



Event Information

Time: 8:30 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 2/20/2017



Location:

Student Union Building



Categories

Orientation