Apply for the President's Government and Public Service Internship Program!
The program:
- Provides a rare and prestigious opportunity to live and work in Washington DC or Lubbock tor Fall 2017
- Gives access to vast networking opportunities
- Provides scholarships
- Can earn course credit
- Must have at least 60 hours by Fall 2017
- Minimum of 3.0 GPA
All majors are encouraged to apply, as well as undergraduate, graduate and professional students.
Applications for DC for Fall 2017 are due Friday, Feb.17 by 5 p.m. to Admin 170.
For additional information and to download an application please visit: www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern/application.php
Contact Grace Diana at grace.diana@ttu.edu with questions.