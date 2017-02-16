Apply for the President's Government and Public Service Internship Program!



The program:

Provides a rare and prestigious opportunity to live and work in Washington DC or Lubbock tor Fall 2017

Gives access to vast networking opportunities

Provides scholarships

Can earn course credit

Must have at least 60 hours by Fall 2017

Minimum of 3.0 GPA

All majors are encouraged to apply, as well as undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

Applications for DC for Fall 2017 are due Friday, Feb.17 by 5 p.m. to Admin 170.



For additional information and to download an application please visit: www.depts.ttu.edu/ttuintern/application.php



Contact Grace Diana at grace.diana@ttu.edu with questions.

