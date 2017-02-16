To improve account security and reduce identity theft, the TTU IT Division will soon add the ability to utilize two-factor authentication with some eRaider web-authenticated websites. Two-factor authentication adds an additional layer to account security by requiring users to enter a code (typically received by phone or text) before accessing a system. You most likely already experience this behavior when accessing sites used for online banking, credit card accounts, and insurance. Using two-factor authentication reduces the risk of identity theft, as cyber criminals typically do not have access to their victims’ personal phone (either mobile or landline).

To prepare for two-factor authentication, the TTU IT Division recommends ensuring that your contact phone number is up-to-date and verified. You can check this number by signing in to https://eraider.ttu.edu and clicking the “Update Information” link under the “Alternate Contact Information” area. Please note that before two-factor authentication is turned on, you will also be able to enter international and non-mobile phone numbers. Texas Tech department and direct phone numbers (beginning with 806-742- or 806-834-) may not be used for this field.

We will provide additional information regarding two-factor authentication, including implementation dates, in the near future. For questions or concerns in the meantime, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.