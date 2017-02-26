Relay for Life is a worldwide fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. It's essentially a semester long fundraiser, with a big celebration at the end to celebrate cancer survivors in the area and everyone who helped raise money! A ton of student organizations sign up and participate for service points within their own organization. If you're interested, the Relay for Life Committee will help you with fundraising ideas for your team. There will also be prizes for the team who raises the most money and the individual who raises the most.





This year, our event will be a safari theme, held on Friday, April 21st from 5-10pm. There will be live entertainment, food, games, and just a lot of fun to celebrate this awesome cause.



Registration is $10 per person, and you can create your team here: http://www.relayforlife.org/texastechtx





For more information, please come to our teams meeting on February 26th at 2:30pm in the American Cancer Society Office!



**If you are a SURVIVOR and want to be recognized at the relay please contact sandrena.meyer@cancer.org**



If you have any questions please contact sandrena.meyer@cancer.org



We hope you join us in the fight against cancer!



2/20/2017



Kathryn Wegmann



Email: katie.wegmann@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 2/26/2017



Location: American Cancer Society Office



