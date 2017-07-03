8th Annual Poverty Awareness Banquet



The TTUHSC Global Health Alliance invites you to the eight annual Poverty Awareness Banquet—an educational, interactive dinner aimed at raising awareness about both domestic and international poverty.



Tuesday, March 7, 2017

6:00-8:00 PM

First Baptist Church Lowrie Hall

2201 Broadway, Lubbock, TX



Tickets: $12



All proceeds will go toward Carpenter’s Housing First, a local non-profit whose goal is to help chronically homeless individuals remain in permanent housing while also providing opportunities for holistic growth. Tickets can be purchased and donations made online at the Poverty Awareness Banquet store.



More information about Carpenter’s Housing First can be found at their website.



For more information about the event, please call 806-743-2901 or e-mail globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu.

Posted:

2/24/2017



Originator:

Julie Eoff



Email:

julie.eoff@ttuhsc.edu



Department:

Global Health Lbk



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 3/7/2017



Location:

First Baptist Church Lowrie Hall, 2201 Broadway, Lubbock, TX



