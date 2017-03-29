In conjunction with Recyclemania, Rubbermaid and University Student Housing are sponsoring a waste audit. We will collect the trash and recycling from the SUB for a 24 hour period. All of the trash will be weighed emptied and sorted. All recyclables will be sorted from the trash by material. At the end of the sorting everything will be weighed individually. All weights will be recorded and the diversion rate will be calculated.

This is an opportunity to see how well Texas Tech is doing in the area of recycling. The event's purpose is to educate the University community and to make us more aware of what we do with our waste.

We will give prizes for various categories (i.e. guess the weight of the total amount of recycling found in the trash, the total amount of trash, etc.), as well as random drawings for prizes.

Rubbermaid will also have their Recycling Truck on campus. The truck will have samples of recycling and waste bins. They will have representatives available to recommend steps to improve recycling systems.

We invite and encourage people to come watch the waste audit. We will also need volunteers to help with the sorting. If you are interested in volunteering please email housing.gogreen@ttu.edu