In SOC 3300/SOC 7000: Cross-national Crime & Terrorism, you will learn how other countries define crime and how their crimes are different from the U. S. The course has a cross-national emphasis on law and crime trends in Spain and other countries and ends with a discussion of the types and causes of terrorism. We will take field trips to Granada, Madrid, and see ancient Roman ruins in Italica. You will meet criminal justice personnel from Spain and visit the High Court of Andalucia. This course fills a requirement for the Sociology/Criminology Concentration, serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, and forensics concentrations and minors, and can serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans. ??

At the graduate level (SOC 7000), these courses entail a greater emphasis on women & crime and terrorism.

For more information contact Dr. Martha Smithey: m.smithey@ttu.edu .