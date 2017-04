Alcohol & Other Drugs

Consent

Healthy Relationships

Raiders Respond Bystander Intervention

Sleep Habits

Stress Management

Suicide Prevention

...and more! Monday May 1, 2017 at 11:59pm. Want to know more? Visit http://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/peereducation/PE.php or call 806-742-2110. Applications are due RISE is looking for new Peer Educators for the 2017-2018 academic year. Our Peer Educators help with RISE's programming, outreach, and workshops on topics such as: Posted:

4/24/2017



Originator:

Anneliese Bustillo



Email:

anneliese.bustillo@ttu.edu



Department:

Risk Intervention and Safety ED





Categories

Departmental

Student Organization